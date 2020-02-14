Woman allegedly assaulted husband with hot water from crock pot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is under arrest after she allegedly threw the contents of a hot crock pot on her husband after an argument during sex.
Leigh-Anne Taylor was arrested early Thursday morning at an apartment on Melody Acres Lane off Cane Run Road.
Her arrest report said she became angry when her husband asked to stop, which led to a fight.
At one point, police said she threw hot water from a crock pot onto his back, causing severe burns.
Police said she then tried to use the lid of the crock pot as a deadly weapon.
