Banksy mural pops up just in time for Valentine’s Day

(WAVE) – Banksy, the international anonymous street artist sensation, created a Valentine’s Day tribute for the ages on the side of a home in his hometown of Bristol, England.
On Thursday, according to a TIME report, the person who lives in the house woke up to the 3-D art. It shows a girl firing a slingshot of red flowers.
“And we were like, ‘woah it is’,” she told The Guardian. “We are super excited.”
Banksy officially took credit for the art piece on his Instagram.
The family that owns the property is reportedly trying to cover up the piece with glass to preserve it.
“There isn’t a handbook for these kinds of scenarios,” she told The Guardian. “[W]e’ve never been in this situation so any advice is welcome.”
