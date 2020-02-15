Driver dies after crashing into retaining wall on 22nd and Bank Street, LMPD says

A driver has died after losing control of their vehicle and striking a retaining wall on Bank Street Saturday morning.
By Dustin Vogt | February 15, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 8:55 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver has died after losing control of their vehicle and striking a retaining wall on Bank Street Saturday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a call came in to police of a single vehicle collision on the intersection of Bank Street and 22nd Street.

Police investigation showed that the driver of a red Toyota was driving eastbound on Bank Street approaching the intersection with 22nd Street when they lost control of the vehicle, hitting a retaining wall.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the collision. The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.

