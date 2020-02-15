Driver dies after crashing into retaining wall on 22nd and Bank Street, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver has died after losing control of their vehicle and striking a retaining wall on Bank Street Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a call came in to police of a single vehicle collision on the intersection of Bank Street and 22nd Street.
Police investigation showed that the driver of a red Toyota was driving eastbound on Bank Street approaching the intersection with 22nd Street when they lost control of the vehicle, hitting a retaining wall.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say speed may have been a factor in the collision. The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.