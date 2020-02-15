FORECAST: Another cold start but much warmer afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- River levels continue to rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky expect temperatures in the 20s, falling into the teens overnight.
After a very cold start Saturday we’re in for a rapid warm-up with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 40s - 50s for a few by afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday night as lows fall into the 30s.
We can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry by sunrise Sunday. Clouds continue to increase Sunday with a slight shower chance. Most will stay dry as temperatures warm into the lower 50s.
