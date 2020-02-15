FORECAST: More clouds and an isolated shower

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- Ohio River: Both upper and lower gauges in minor flood stage this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will thicken Tonight as a disturbance approaches form the northwest. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry overnight. Temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 30s.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected on Sunday with an isolated shower possible. Most of the area will stay dry with temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 40s.
A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Presidents’ Day will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by late evening. It will be milder with highs in the 50s.
A cold front moves through late Monday night into early Tuesday with a better chance of rain followed by cooler air for mid-week.
