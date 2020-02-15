FORECAST: Climbing above freezing

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- Ohio River: Both upper and lower gauges in minor flood stage this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a very cold morning, temperatures will warm up quickly with a southerly wind and filtered sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in most places, but some low 50s are possible south.
Clouds increase Tonight as lows fall into the 30s. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry by sunrise Sunday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday as a disturbance moves through. An isolated shower or some flurries can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.
A warm front will surge north on President’s Day, sending temperatures well into the 50s. Rain showers are possible by afternoon, especially in Indiana. A better chance of rain comes with a cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning.
