FORECAST: Climbing above freezing

Clouds increase Tonight as lows fall into the 30s. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry by sunrise Sunday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday as a disturbance moves through. An isolated shower or some flurries can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.