Ind. hospice nurse accused of felony prescription fraud

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A Southern Indiana nurse is facing felony charges.
The News and Tribune reports she is accused of filling prescriptions for terminally ill hospice patients and keeping the pain medication.
Jennifer Daniel, 39, worked for Southerncare Hospice in New Albany.
The Indiana Attorney General Medical Fraud Unit began looking into the case in May after a New Albany pharmacist tipped them off.
The case goes back to at least November 2018 and involves nursing homes in Clarksville and New Albany.
