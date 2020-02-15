Local youth volleyball community rallying around families of Missouri crash victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No matter how you serve it up, almost nothing hits harder than losing someone you care about.
The KIVA Volleyball community is left rallying around the families of Kacey and Carrie McCaw and Rhyan and Lesley Prather.
“They were such wonderful people, all four of them," Kristi Hellman, a parent and coach of KIVA said.
Hellman was a family friend of the McCaw and Prather families. Kacey and Ryan were players in the youth volleyball organization. Their mothers, Carrie and Lesley, served as coaches.
“These dads are burying their wives and a daughter, and they’re both left with three children to raise, so all the support is definitely necessary, Hellman said.
Saturday’s games went on as usual for this KIVA squad, these red bows remembering the KIVA family members they lost.
“Carrie and Lesley, they would want this. They lived an breathed volleyball and sports and competitiveness,” Hellman said.
Hellman talked about the struggle explaining the incident to her daughter, 15-year-old Olivia Hellman.
“Last night, I was laying bed with my daughter, and she was crying, and I was trying to explain to her that these little babies aren’t going to be home, and their moms aren’t coming home. That was hard," Hellman said.
Olivia, one of the KIVA players, said they have to keep playing.
“I’m definitely playing for them," Olivia said. "I’m giving it my all, playing just for them.”
Olivia’s mom posing a question for her Friday night.
“What would Carrie want you to do, and she was like, she’d want me to go out there and kick ass, mom." Hellman said. "So that’s what you do. You go out there and play for her. You play for Rhyan and you play for Kacey, and you play for Lesley. They can’t play anymore, so you go play for them.”
The red bows on their shoes serve as a reminder.
“The red’s for KIVA. They were part of the KIVA family, and this red bow just makes it feel like they’re always there with us and cheering us on like they used to," Olivia said.
“Every time after I got a point I would look down at my shoe and just know that they were here watching me," Ceci Kamer, Olivia’s teammate said.
Opposing teams showed their respect too. One of them bringing roses to the KIVA players.
“It just shows you that this is more than about volleyball. This is a family, and they’re truly going to be missed," Hellman said.
Kristy Hellman wanted to make sure that the McCaw and Prather families get the love and support they need.
She says they’re going through a tough time, but she doesn’t want them to go through it alone.
The principal of Noe Middle School released a statement on Rhyan Prather, who went to the school. Counseling services are being offered to students and staff on Monday during Parent-Teacher conferences and Tuesday as students return to school.
The full letter can be read below:
Dear Noe Family,
It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness to share that one of our students, Rhyan Prather, and her mother, Lesley Prather were both tragically killed yesterday in an auto accident while traveling out of town. They were traveling with two other family friends, a mother and daughter, who were also killed in the accident.
Rhyan was a student on the 7 Voyagers Team. She was a well-liked student who excelled in academics and played on our Basketball, Soccer and Volleyball teams. We ask that you share in our condolences for both families.
Counselors will be available at school on Monday, during Parent-Teacher Conferences, and on Tuesday as students return to school from the break. Special counseling services and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed.
Students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer. Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal, to crying, and anger. Our goal is to assist our school family in understanding grief and to provide some helpful suggestions for coping. I encourage you to openly discuss with your child their reactions and feelings regarding the death of Rhyan and her mother.
If you think your child needs additional counseling support, please do not hesitate to contact the school and counseling office at 485-8307.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Cave
Principal
