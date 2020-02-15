Louisville Division of Fire remembers firefighter that died in Missouri crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Division of Fire is mourning one of their own that died in a vehicle crash in St. Charles County, Missouri Friday morning.
The Facebook post reveals that Engine 22 Firefighter Lesley Prather, her daughter Rhyan, friend Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey had died in the multi-car crash on Interstate 64 in Missouri.
The post also said that Kacey was the granddaughter of retired LFD Major Dave Urton.
Lesley joined LFD back in October 2016 and spent her career serving the community of West Louisville. Lesley’s brother-in-law is currently serving as a firefighter with the Division.
Louisville Division of Fire expressed their condolences in the post.
