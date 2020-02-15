McConnell speaks in Radcliff days after Fort Knox news announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following an announcement of his effort to bring major growth to Fort Knox, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Friday in nearby Radcliff.
He gathered with local and regional leaders to talk about the benefit of landing the headquarters for the Army’s Fifth Corps, and what that will bring to the local community.
“Every time you add additional missions, it expands that economic impact dramatically,” McConnell said. “And having V Corps obviously also was a treasure that everybody was after around the country. We beat out some important military facilities and big states because of the talent here, the community here, and hopefully whatever we could bring to the process was value added.”
The Army hasn’t given an official timetable for the arrival of the new unit, but it’s expected to happen by the end of the year.
