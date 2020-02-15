Moore High School killed in shooting to be remembered at reflection ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The student from Moore High School that died in a shooting near the University of Louisville will be honored at a reflection ceremony on Sunday.
16-year-old Mykhi Brown was shot and killed at the intersection of 5th Street and Compton Street last Sunday. His funeral was Saturday at First Philadelphia Independent Ministries.
Christopher 2X, executive director of the Game Changers youth group, told WAVE 3 News the family will be organizing the event one week to the day after Brown died.
The reflection ceremony will be held at Petersburg Park Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The family hopes that someone with information will come forward to help make an arrest in the case.
Brown’s death comes in the wake of another Moore High School student that died within the past month. 18-year-old Nathan Britt was found dead in the Clifton neighborhood back in January. He was found shot multiple times and his body was burned.
Louisville Metro Police are still investigating both cases.
