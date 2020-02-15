Participants take a Polar Plunge into Deam Lake to benefit Special Olympics

BORDEN, Ind. (WAVE) - Hundreds of residents in Borden braved the cold temperatures to take a frigid dip in Lake Deam for the annual Borden Polar Plunge.
The event on Saturday took place at the Deam Lake State Recreation Area, where challengers registered to plunge into the lake raising money for Special Olympics Indiana. Following the plunge, an “After Splash Bash” was hosted by Borden Jr.-Sr. High School.
Several of the participants were well known to the community, including Sgt. Carey Huls from Sellersburg. According to a post on Facebook, the ISP Sellersburg team raised over $4000 for Special Olympics.
For more than 20 years, the Borden Polar Plunge has become Special Olympic Indiana’s signature fundraising event. The fundraiser benefits more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state of Indiana, raising funds to allow no-cost participation in sports, educational and leadership programs to children and adults with disablities.
For more information on how you can donate, visit Special Olympics Indiana’s website.
