Police respond to early morning multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multiple vehicle crash involving seven cars was reported Saturday morning on Interstate 64 near mile marker 12.
Metrosafe confirmed calls came in around 3:30 a.m. to a multiple vehicle crash on I-64 East near mile marker 12, past the Cannons Lane exit. At least seven vehicles were involved in the accident according to TRIMARC.
EMS and police responded to the crash, no word on any injuries at the moment.
I-64 East between Breckenridge Lane and Cannons Lane was shutdown while the scene was cleared. All lanes have since been reopened.
