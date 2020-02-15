Recommended punishment revealed for Ind. attorney general accused of groping women

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – Allegations that Indiana’s attorney general grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party are not being ignored.
A recommended punishment for Attorney General Curtis Hill was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court. A former justice in the report suggested Hill’s punishment involves a 60-day law license suspension.
It's not clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status as the state's top law enforcement official.
The state Supreme Court will make the final decision on any action taken against Hill.
