Recommended punishment revealed for Ind. attorney general accused of groping women
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:52 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – Allegations that Indiana’s attorney general grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party are not being ignored.

A recommended punishment for Attorney General Curtis Hill was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court. A former justice in the report suggested Hill’s punishment involves a 60-day law license suspension.

It's not clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status as the state's top law enforcement official.

The state Supreme Court will make the final decision on any action taken against Hill.

