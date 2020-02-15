Restaurants on the water keeping an eye on rising Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Ohio River continues to rise and will keep rising over the next several days.
Businesses along River Road are keeping an eye on the rising waters, knowing flooding could happen again.
River Road BBQ General Manager Krissy Higgins said Friday they are hoping to stay open this weekend.
"I think the waiting is the most difficult part because you're waiting for [the water] to come up, you're waiting to see what the weather is going to do, and you're waiting for it to come back down later," Higgins said.
After a few years of flooding, Higgins said it never gets easier.
"We have staff we care about who want to be able to get their hours at work," Higgins said. "We have customers we want to be able to serve. We want to be able to stay open. It hurts."
In a 3-hour span, Higgins said they can have the place packed up and emptied out in case of a flood.
"Everything in our building is on rollers," Higgins said.
Just around the corner, River House said they, too, are planning to stay open throughout the weekend.
Higgins said they will be open Saturday and anticipate being able to stay open.
“We’ve been here, and we’ve done that so hopefully we’re making the right call,” Higgins said. “That’s the big thing. Fingers crossed we’re making the right call this time, but I think we are.”
