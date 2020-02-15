Second homeless man found dead in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police believe a second man found dead Friday was also part of the homeless community.
Lexington Police were called to Newtown Pike and Third Street around 5 p.m. after a man was found deceased.
No foul play is suspected. Police say they do not know if the death was due to cold weather, or natural causes.
Earlier Friday, Police found a homeless man, later identified as 59-year-old Jerry Johnson, unresponsive. The Fayette County Coroner says Johnson died due to hypothermia overnight.
The name of the man found on Newtown Pike has not been released at this time.
Volunteers with the Catholic Action Center are working to get people the help they need.
“I think that we as a community have to remember that these are individuals are human beings, they’re somebody’s child, they’re somebody’s father, they’re somebody’s friend," says Director of the Catholic Action Center Ginny Ramsey.
Ramsey says this winter is unlike last year.
"They were better prepared and their bodies adjusted," Ramsey says.
The changes in temperature this year can give false hope for those living outside.
"When the weather turns dramatic like this has, it just creates a lot of suffering for a lot of people," Ramsey says.
Those at the Catholic Action Center are doing what they can to help. They provide "Compassionate Caravans," delivering cold weather supplies and giving rides to homeless shelters.
But, not everyone chooses to use these caravans.
"They feel impervious to it, that they're going to be able, that they'll be fine, that's what we hear all the time," Ramsey says.
After the first homeless death this morning, people working on the caravans are having trouble taking no for an answer.
"They feel horrible. They wish there was more that could be done. Just giving someone a blanket or the sleeping back if they could have convinced them to please come in," says Ramsey.
Because at the end of the day, the whole city is involved.
“We’re all in this together. We’re all one community, and it’s only a community solution that would be sure that no other of our brothers or sisters die on the streets,” Ramsey says.
