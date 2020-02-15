St Paul United Methodist hosts second annual ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local church is helping to educate the community and bring awareness to the public on growing incidents of human trafficking in Kentucky.
On Saturday, St. Paul United Methodist hosted its second annual “Stop Human Trafficking” conference. The event allowed an exchange of information and open discussion on what’s going on in our area and how to better provide support and assistance to victims of human trafficking.
The conference included a panel of experts who spoke on the matter, including human trafficking survivor and Founder and Director of the Women of the Well Ministry Summer Dickerson, the first co-chair of the Louisville Human Trafficking Task Force Jeanette Westbrook, and social worker and Louisville-area case manager Olivia Given.
According to the 2018 Annual Report from the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force, there have been 787 reported incidents of trafficking involving 949 alleged victims since the inception of human trafficking reporting in Kentucky in 2013. 156 of those incidents were from Jefferson County.
