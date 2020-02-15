Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Harrison County turns himself in according to police

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - One of the suspects in the hit-and-run murder investigation in Harrison County has turned himself in according to police.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said that Christian Pittman has turned himself in and is currently booked in Harrison County Jail. Police are still searching for Samuel Smith the second suspect in the murder investigation listed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
On Monday night, Pittman, Smith and an unnamed third suspect were involved in a robbery in Palmyra, Indiana. Police said that the victim, 21-year-old Christina Grimsley, was robbed during a drug deal.
County prosecutor Otto Schalk said that during the robbery, Grimsley was hit by the suspects’ vehicle, where she was thrown off the car after a short period of time. Grimsley suffered traumatic brain injuries and later died.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information on the case to call police immediately.
