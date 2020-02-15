UPDATE: More road closures announced due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More road closures are being announced Saturday morning as locations face rising river water levels and flooding.
According to Sal Melendez with Metro Public Works, the following roads have been closed off:
- Katherine Station, on the river’s edge in southwest Jefferson County has been closed.
- The intersection of 4th Street and River Road has been closed in both directions.
- River Road between 3rd Street and 6th Street has been barricaded and closed due to flooding. The I-64 west off ramp is still open and will allow motorists to access 3rd Street for southbound traffic. Drivers traveling west on River Road will only be able to turn left onto 3rd Street traveling south.
- The parking lot for Captain’s Quarters Restaurant on Captains Quarters Road has been barricaded off.
- Juniper Beach Road, west of Captain’s Quarters off of River Road, has been closed.
More decisions are being made by Metro Works, including on the complete closure of the 3rd Street and River Road intersection, which remains partially open.
This story will be updated with the latest closures once they are announced.
