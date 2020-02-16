Another struggle for Cards as Clemson rolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time this week, the Louisville Cardinals turned in a disappointing effort as they dropped back-to-back games after falling at Clemson, 77-62 on Saturday afternoon.
“This team has started flat and started uphill and played up uphill the rest of the way. The teams we’re playing are together and we’re not right,” said U of L head coach Chris Mack during the post game press conference.
“It’s unfortunate but it happens sometimes and it’s my job to get this team on course but right now and this wasn’t good for our team,” added Mack, whose team also fell to Georgia Tech on Wedneday.
Cold shooting damaged the Cards’ chances during the first half as Louisville shot 16% from the field. Clemson jumped out to an early 15 point lead and led at the intermisson 31-14. It marked the Cards’ lowest first half output of the season.
Midway through the second half, Louisville put together a 10-0 run to give the Cards hope of making a rally. The run was highlighted by a Ryan McMahan no-look pass to Dwayne Sutton who drove in for a layup. Sutton led U of L with 18 points.
But then the Tigers went on a tear as they drilled three straight three-points to put the game out of reach.
Clemson , now 13-12, was led by John Newman who tallied a game-high 23. Louisville, now 21-5, also got a dozen points from David Johnson.
Next for the Cards, a Wedneday night home game against Syracuse.
