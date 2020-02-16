Community focused second-hand bookstore opens in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The corner of South 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue has been vacant for over a decade, but on Saturday, a new resident has opened its doors to create new opportunities in the Beechmont neighborhood.
The Rosewater, Louisville’s first social enterprise second-hand bookstore, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting event Saturday afternoon. The event continued on Sunday, allowing customers to step inside and look around, enjoy games and refreshments and to get to know the community.
The bookstore is operated through South Louisville Community Ministries and partners with BookWorks, another non-profit social enterprise that employs marginalized youth and young adults.
The location is meant to serve as a community anchor, and will donate all proceeds from the store back into the local area. Funds raised will go to families and youth that may be facing housing instability or needing assistance with training for the workforce.
Community members who wish to give back to the bookstore can donate or volunteer.
“We are volunteer-run, so if you’ve always dreamed about working at a cozy bookstore you can sit behind our counter and greet people," Clare Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries said. “It’s a pretty good volunteer opportunity, and we are looking for that.”
For more information on The Rosewater, including volunteering opportunities and events, visit their website.
