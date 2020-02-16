Donations heading to flood victims in southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - While we are dealing with some minor flooding across WAVE Country, we are continuing to keep an eye on other parts of Kentucky that have been hit harder. Families in Harlan County have lost everything because of flooding there.
Harlan County is about 150 miles from Heritage Baptist Church in Lexington. Leslie Bledsoe, president of non-profit group “With Love From Harlan”, drove that distance. The group is helping flood victims in southeastern Kentucky.
When Bledsoe walked into the church, there were tables full of donations to bring back to families struggling right now. They loaded up shovels, brooms, bottles of bleach, bags and clothes.
“There’s quite a few families in Harlan County that have lost everything,” Bledsoe said. “The trailers were up to the roofs in water. None of that stuff is going to be salvageable. We went the day before yesterday inside of one of the trailers and just the smell would knock you down.”
Many of the donations weren’t donated just by the church and the community and by one special middle school group as well.
“With Love from Harlan” is making several stops with the truck of donations including Knox, Bell and Harlan Counties.
