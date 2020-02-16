Firefighters head to St Louis to honor victims in Missouri crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 12 Louisville firefighters, most of them from Engine 22, made their way to St. Louis to be with their fallen sister, as arrangements are being made to bring her home.
Flowers rest at the foot of the engine company that worked alongside Lesley Prather, one of the four that died in the crash in Missouri on Friday.
When word got out that they’d lost one of their own, they headed west to a funeral home in St. Louis.
The local union president Brian O’Neill told us they haven’t left her side since.
The firefighters have been on 24-hour watch, with help from members of the St. Louis Fire Department.
One firefighter told us Lesley always had a smile on her face and was a genuinely good person.
Arrangements are currently being made in order to send Prather back home to Louisville.
Firefighters said that at this time, it’s best to give the family of the victims the privacy they deserve.
