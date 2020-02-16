FORECAST: More clouds than sun, shower possible

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- Ohio River: Both upper and lower gauges in minor flood stage this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mostly cloudy to overcast sky through the overnight. That, combined with a southerly wind, will keep temperatures from dropping much. Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 30s.
A mostly cloudy sky is expected on Sunday with an isolated shower or sprinkles possible. Most of the area will stay dry with temperatures warming back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Sunday night with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s.
Presidents’ Day will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by late evening. It will be milder with highs in the 50s. Rain is likely Monday night into the first half of Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s by mid-week.
