Kentucky State Police investigating deadly single-car collision in Pendleton County

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a single-car collision in Pendleton County Sunday morning according to Kentucky State Police.
An investigation from KSP said the collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on US 27 at the intersection of KY-22. A green 2003 Ford Focus driven by 36-year-old Christopher Overley of Covington, was traveling south on US 27 before exiting on the right side of the road at KY-22.
Overley’s vehicle struck a culvert before re-entering the roadway, then later exited the right side of the road a second time. The car collided with an embankment and then stopped.
Pendleton County Coroner pronounced Overley dead on scene as a result of the collision.
A toxicology result is pending, and investigations are currently ongoing by KSP.
