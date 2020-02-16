Kentucky State Police investigating deadly single-car collision in Pendleton County

By Dustin Vogt | February 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 2:58 PM

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a single-car collision in Pendleton County Sunday morning according to Kentucky State Police.

An investigation from KSP said the collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on US 27 at the intersection of KY-22. A green 2003 Ford Focus driven by 36-year-old Christopher Overley of Covington, was traveling south on US 27 before exiting on the right side of the road at KY-22.

Overley’s vehicle struck a culvert before re-entering the roadway, then later exited the right side of the road a second time. The car collided with an embankment and then stopped.

Pendleton County Coroner pronounced Overley dead on scene as a result of the collision.

A toxicology result is pending, and investigations are currently ongoing by KSP.

