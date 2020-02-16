Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two inseparable sisters found themselves upping their togetherness game by giving birth on the same day, at the same hospital. Sisters Charell and Cierra Anthony gave birth Wednesday at Indianapolis' Community Hospital East. Charell Anthony's son, Terry Valentino, was born at 12:40 a.m., and Cierra Anthony's daughter, Dream Monique, followed suit at 6:29 p.m. The Indianapolis Star reports the babies were due weeks apart, but they evidently had other plans. And the mothers say they will do everything they can to keep the cousins close _ starting with joint birthday parties. Charell Anthony says she hopes they “grow up to act like twins.”