Louisville man arrested after attempting to rob Raising Cane’s with off-duty officers inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested after an attempt to rob a Raising Cane’s restaurant when two off-duty officers were inside.
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Justin Carter from Louisville was reported entering the Raising Cane’s on Bardstown Road at 9:50 p.m. Saturday night.
Carter, wearing a mask and carrying a gun, proceeded to point the weapon at an employee and demanded cash.
Two off-duty Elizabethtown officers, who were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, confronted Carter. Carter dropped his gun and fled on foot.
Officers caught up to him at the 1600 block of Beechmont Avenue, where he was taken into custody. Carter was listed as wearing the same clothing as seen in business surveillance video. Carter was reported as a convicted felon and the gun used in the attempted robbery was found to be stolen out of Jeffersontown Police Department.
Carter was booked in Metro Corrections and charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $50,000 and his next court date is set for February 17.
