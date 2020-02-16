Police searching for missing Harrison County man

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.
Matthew Craycraft has been reported missing from the New Salisbury area in Harrison County, Indiana. Craycraft is listed as 5 foot 10 inches and 170 pounds.
He was last seen driving a 2007 charcoal-colored Dodge Charger with Indiana plates.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-2195 or the Harrison County Dispatch Center at (812) 738-3911.
