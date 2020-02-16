Signboard outside home stadium of Louisville City FC adorns Lynn Family Stadium name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC’s season is about to begin, and with their home opener less than two months away, final touches are being prepared at their new home stadium.
The Lynn Family Stadium, which will be opening in April 2020, will be the new home for Louisville City FC after playing home games at Louisville Slugger Field since the team’s inception back in 2015.
The new stadium began construction back in 2018, with the announcement of the name Lynn Family Stadium in 2019. Dr. Mark Lynn, optometrist and owner of the Louisville-area Visionworks franchise, purchased the naming rights for a ten-year deal.
A video board installed outside the stadium now adorns the new name.
Lynn Family Stadium is the second soccer stadium named after the Lynn family, with the first being the Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium at the University of Louisville.
Louisville City FC’s first home game in the new stadium will be April 11 against Birmingham Legion.
