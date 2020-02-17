2 arrested after Monday crash involving stolen car, LMPD cruisers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after reportedly driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into at least two Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers.
According to an arrest slip, officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle driven by Christopher J. Price, 18, in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 7101 Cedar Springs Blvd., around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Price drove off and went southbound on Bardstown Road before hitting at least two LMPD cruisers.
The vehicle eventually got stuck in a median, along with an LMPD cruiser, at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Colonel Hancock Parkway.
No injuries were reported.
Price and the passenger in the car, Anthony Stephen Pruitt, were arrested after the crash. Price faces several charges, including fleeing police, reckless driving and wanton endangerment.
Pruitt faces two counts of receiving stolen property.
No bond is set for either suspect.
