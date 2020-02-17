9 Cards Blowout Notre Dame (Again)

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 9 Louisville women’s basketball knocked off Notre Dame 82-49 Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. With the win, the Cardinals move to 23-3 on the year and 12-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, while the Fighting Irish drop to 10-16 and 5-9 in league play. After a back-and-forth first period that ended with an 18-16 Louisville lead, the Cardinals began the second period on an 18-5 run highlighted by a Dana Evans converted and-one layup with 4:15 remaining. The Cardinals held Notre Dame to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field in the second stanza and took a 40-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. Louisville kept its foot on the gas to start the second half, outscoring the Fighting Irish 27-14 in the third quarter, en route to an 82-49 win. The Cardinals had four players score in double figures and their bench outscored Notre Dame’s bench 33-0. Louisville finished with 24 assists on 33 buckets. Evans led all scorers with 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, while adding seven assists. Yacine Diop tied a season high with 15 points, while pulling down five rebounds. Kylee Shook had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds, while Elizabeth Balogun had 11 points and three blocks. Mykasa Robinson chipped in six points, seven rebounds, and a career-high nine assists. Elizabeth Dixon contributed six points and seven rebounds. With the win, the Cardinals have beat Notre Dame twice in a season for the second time in three years. Next up, Louisville heads on the road to face Georgia Tech Thursday at 6 p.m.