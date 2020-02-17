Cards Drop Two of Three at Ole Miss

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) Oxford, MS. - For the second consecutive day, the Cardinals entered the ninth inning trailing by three runs. Ben Metzinger drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame but was forced out at second on Levi Usher’s fielder’s choice. Usher advanced to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Ben Bianco’s opposite field double.
Justin Lavey then chopped a ball up the middle that appeared to be the second out, however the throw to first sailed high allowing Lavey to reach and Bianco to score to bring UofL within one. That’s where the rally stopped though, as a strikeout and caught stealing closed out the contest.
Louisville (1-2) jumped on the board in the top of the first on Sunday, getting a run after the Ole Miss catcher dropped a throw trying to apply a tag to Danny Oriente. The Cardinals then extended their lead with back-to-back home runs from Usher and Bianco in the fifth.
Ole Miss (2-1) answered back with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Usher’s two-out RBI single in the sixth made it a 4-2 Louisville lead.
The Rebels chased Luke Smith from the game in the sixth and plated a run to get within one before taking the lead for good with four runs in the seventh.
Smith struck out eight while allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. Tate Kuehner, Ryan Hawks and Kellan Tulio all made their collegiate debut, with Kuehner taking the loss.
Bianco, Usher and Zach Britton each had multiple hits to lead the Cardinals’ offensive effort.
Louisville returns home for its home opener on Wednesday at Jim Patterson Stadium against Wright State. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., ET.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.