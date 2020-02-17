18 Cats Stun #6 Mississippi State

Mississippi State (22-4, 10-2) raced out to a 6-0 lead, hitting its first three shots from the field in the first 1:29 of the game and forcing a UK timeout. The Cats got on the board when Ogechi Anyagaligbo hit a jumper with 8:00 left in the first, and that basket seemed to spark the Cats, who got a three from Sabrina Haines and a pair of free throws from Roper to lead 7-6 with 6:21 to play in the first.