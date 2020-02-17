Crash victims to return to Louisville in late afternoon procession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should expect rolling road closures during the late afternoon rush hour as the bodies of four Louisville residents killed in a violent traffic crash outside St. Louis are returned home.
Kacey McCaw, 12, and her mother, Carrie McCaw, 44, along with Rhyan Prather, 12, and her mother, Lesley Prather, 40, died February 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri.
The procession, which will be led by the Louisville Fire Department and assisted by Louisville Metro police, is expected to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge approximately 5:30 p.m.
After cross the bridge into Louisville, the procession will continue east on I-64 and exit onto southbound Cannons Lane before turning right onto Dutchmans Lane and right onto Taylorsville Road. At Bardstown Road, the procession will turn left and pass Assumption High School, 2170 Tyler Lane, and St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, before reaching ratterman Funeral Home at 38000 Bardstown Road.
Friends and classmates of the McCaw and Prather families are being encouraged to gather at St. Raphael and Assumption as the procession passes.
Funeral arrangements for the four have not been finalized.
