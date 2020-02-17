FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, mild Monday; rain returns late

- Ohio River: Both upper and lower gauges in minor flood stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite mostly cloudy skies, most of WAVE Country will be mainly dry today.
A few showers are possible west of I-65 during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Rain chances increase late tonight as a cold front approaches.
Temperatures hover in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.
Rain becomes widespread early Tuesday morning and will continue across the region during the afternoon. It will be breezy as temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Clouds decrease Tuesday night as temperatures tumble into the 20s and low 30s.
Cooler air moves in behind the front for mid to late week; highs will be in the 30s by Thursday.
