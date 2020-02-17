FORECAST: Rain overnight into early Tuesday

- Another rain chance early Tuesday
- Much colder end to the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front arrives tonight with rain chances increasing after midnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 40 for some, lower 50s in the city, thanks to the southerly wind.
The morning rush looks wet with showers likely. Rainfall totals range near a quarter of an inch for most. Rain moves south by midday. Temperatures near and north of I-64 may drop a few degrees in the afternoon, staying in the 40s and 50s.
Clouds decrease Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s. Some sunshine returns Wednesday despite the cooler temperatures. Highs are only expected to rise into the mid 40s.
River levels expected to continue dropping this week. Finally reaching back below action stage by mid week.
