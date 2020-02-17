Former violence Interrupter faces 17 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Interrupter faces 17 years in prison after being found guilty for strangling a woman.
Dwight Taylor’s arrest last year launched a series of WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations that led to the dismantling of Louisville’s version of the Interrupter program, which used city dollars to pay ex-cons to help prevent crime.
Last week, Taylor was found guilty of wanton endangerment and for being a persistent felony offender based on his lengthy criminal and violent past. His past is full of prior convictions, which included a previous charge for strangling another woman, something that should have prevented the city from hiring him as an Interrupter. The jury did not convict Taylor on a rape charge stemming from the same incident.
The Troubleshooter investigations found a series of problems with the way the program was being, including a lack of background checks, drug tests, reporting and accountability. WAVE 3 News also found out that despite using the actual program’s logos, the city did not have a contract Cure Violence, the organization that runs the Interrupter program.
Cure Violence has documented success in other cities, like Brooklyn, N.Y. The director of the program there told WAVE 3 News last year that it has strict training and reporting guidelines. A person with a criminal history which included a domestic violence charge would not have been hired, officials there said.
Metro Council members later voted to axe the $1.7 million program during last year’s budget crisis.
Taylor will be formally sentenced in March.
