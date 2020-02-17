Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 26 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent No. 18 Kentucky over No. 6 Mississippi State 73-62. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the third quarter. Howard was 10 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 10 rebounds in her second outing since missing the previous three games with a left finger injury on her non-shooting hand. Chasity Patterson made 6 off 11 off the bench and Jaida Roper had 14 points as the Wildcats avoided their first losing streak this season. Jessika Carter had 18 points for Mississippi State, which had won six in a row.