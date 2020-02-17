Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
BC-KY-UNIVERSITY APPOINTMENTS
Lawmaker: Senate unable to confirm 3 university appointees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key Kentucky lawmaker says former Gov. Matt Bevin's four last appointments to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees were out of compliance with state law. Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Manchester, tells the Lexington Herald Leader that the Senate will be unable to confirm Republicans Bevin appointed late last year because it would improperly throw off the political makeup of the board. According to a Kentucky law, university board appointments by the governor must reflect proportional representation of the two leading political parties based on the state's voter registration. Bevin appointed three Republicans and one Democrat before leaving office in December.
DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS
Officials: Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say it was two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Thompson said two people in another car that was also hit suffered no serious injuries.
AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KENTUCKY
Speaker: Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week. It's another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily. Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday. Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients.
STUDENT DRAGGED-KENTUCKY
Former teacher pleads guilty to dragging 9-year-old student
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. The Daily Independent reports the plea agreement reached Wednesday calls for Trina Abrams to serve 120 days of home confinement as part of a two-year probation sentence. Abrams was a teacher at Wurtland Elementary in Greenup in October 2018 when school video showed her dragging a 9-year-old boy by his wrists through the halls. The boy's mother said her son has limited speech and has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders. Nelson called the sentence fair and said she and her son are moving forward.
AP-US-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-KENTUCKY
Fiery train derailment in Kentucky spills ethanol into river
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a large rock slide caused a fiery train derailment in eastern Kentucky that briefly trapped two crew members and caused a chemical leak into a river. Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped in a flaming locomotive along the river’s edge Thursday morning before climbing out and waiting for firefighters to rescue them by boat. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River in Pike County around 7 a.m. State officials said the Mountain Water District intake was closed until the water can be tested.