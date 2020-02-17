Lexington Road residents react to the first day of traffic disruptions

Louisville, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction began Monday on water main improvements in Louisville, forcing Lexington Road to be closed until the project is finished in April.
Louisville Water Company crews are replacing a water main under Lexington Road that was installed in the 1920s.
Residents in the construction area are still allowed to drive on the road to and from their homes, but commuters are not allowed to drive through.
“Some people will be very surprised,” George Zubaty, who lives on Lexington Road, told WAVE 3 News. “I think that the traffic flow has changed, but generally since the roads have been closed… and a lot of people have been rerouting down Grinstead. So, it's not going to be as big of a hassle.”
Many unsuspecting drivers were still surprised to find a barricade blocking the road, forcing them to make a U-turn and take another route to their destinations.
“See this sign here?” resident John McIntee asked, pointing at the intersection at the end of his driveway. “They turn right around there. Sometimes they ride down the street and turn around. But, most of them turn around right here.”
Residents said they were less prepared for the construction noise than they were for traffic detours.
“I didn't know it would be so loud,” resident Debra Laffen said. “I was expecting it to be really nice and quiet because all the traffic was not going to come through here anymore.”
A press release from Louisville Water Company listed the following traffic change:
- Lexington Road is reduced to two lanes from Grinstead Drive to Top Hill Road
- Access to Cherokee parking off of Grinstead Drive is closed
- Access to Ledge Road and Cross Hill Road from Lexington Road is closed
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.