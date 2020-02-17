Man crashes into LMPD cruisers in stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man driving a stolen vehicle is accused of crashing into at least two Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers.
Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m. Monday when the driver drove off and went southbound on Bardstown Road and hit at least two LMPD cruisers, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The vehicle eventually got stuck in a median, along with an LMPD cruiser, at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Colonel Hancock Parkway.
No injuries were reported.
Mitchell said the driver and passenger were both 19 years old. Charges are pending against both men.
