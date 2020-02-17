2nd arrest made in Harrison County drug deal murder

Christina Grimsley (Source: Facebook / Chrissy Grimsley)
By Charles Gazaway | February 17, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 3:32 PM
Christina Grimsley's father remembered her as a shining light and someone who loved to give.
Samuel Smith, 19, is charged with felony murder and robbery. he is one of two men charged in the death of Chrissy Grimsley, 21, during a Feb. 10 drug deal that took place near her home.
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - The second man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a drug deal last week is now in custody.

Chrissy Grimsley, 21, died from traumatic brain injuries, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith.

Christian Pittman turned himself in to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14, 2020.
Christian Pittman turned himself in to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14, 2020. (Source: Harrison County Jail)

Authorities said Christian Pittman, 21, and Samuel Smith, 19, robbed Grimsley during a Feb. 10 drug deal that took place near her home.

Grimsley, who investigators say was selling the drugs to Pittman and Smith, was injured after falling off a speeding white Ford Ranger pickup. She later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Pittman surrendered to authorities on Friday. Both are being held in the Harrison County Jail in Corydon.

