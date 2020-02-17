Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting reported around 5:00 p.m. Sunday night in Corydon.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, Kentucky law enforcement chased a stolen black SUV occupied by a male driver and a female passenger out of Meade County into Harrison County.
Both the male and female in the vehicle were armed.
Harrison County Deputies as well as Corydon Police assisted in pursuit of the vehicle, which was successfully stopped with the use of stop sticks.
Preliminary evidence at the scene near Indiana State Road 135 and Highway 62 revealed that the occupants of the stolen vehicle fired at police.
Officers returned fire at the two occupants. The officers were not harmed in the shooting.
The female passenger was reported dead at the scene. The male driver was transported to University Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not given at this time.
“Any time there is a loss of life, it is not taken lightly,” Sheriff Nick Smith said.
No other details are being given at this time. The scene is being investigated by crime scene evidence technicians.
WAVE 3 News has sent a crew to the scene. This story will be updated once more details arrive.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.