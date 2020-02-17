Sheriff: 4 people hurt at Waupaca in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff says there has been an accident at the Waupaca Plant.
He says four people are hurt with possible burns.
Sheriff Malone says three people were flown to a Louisville hospital, and one person was taken by ambulance.
The company sent us the following statement:
"Waupaca Foundry confirms four employees received non-life threatening injuries during maintenance to its cupola at its Tell City, Indiana iron foundry today. The employees were transported via air and ground to a regional burn center for treatment. An internal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.
Waupaca Foundry has notified immediate family. The company is very appreciative for the immediate response of local first responders, paramedics, and law enforcement."
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.