SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Overall, a fairly quiet week for us.
The mainly system for the week is actually sending clouds over us now with the rain arriving slowly over the next 12 hours. It will start in Indiana first with a few sprinkles or light showers into this evening. Most of the rain chance looks to fall into the overnight hours through Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts look under 1/2″ for most locations.
High pressure will then suppress the storm track for the rest of the week with cold, dry air. There is still an outside chance moisture from the south will try to move northward into Kentucky with this setup, but again, the dry air will be its enemy.
The video will explain this setup in more detail plus the next system that is scheduled to arrive over the weekend.
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.