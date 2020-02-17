Suspect in attempted armed robbery of Raising Cane’s makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man accused of trying to rob a Raising Cane’s restaurant over the weekend appeared in court Monday.
Justin Carter, 30, pulled a gun on an employee at the fast-food restaurant on Bardstown Road in the Highlands on Saturday night, according to his arrest report. Two off-duty police officers from Elizabethtown who were in the restaurant confronted Carter, who dropped his gun and ran away.
LMPD officers later arrested Carter on Beechmont Avenue.
WAVE 3 News spoke to people who work and shop next to the Raising Cane’s at the Mid-City Mall. A manager from a nearby store said she’s noticed more violent situations happening in the Highlands.
And a man named Duncan Lamfers said he goes to the shopping center daily.
“There’s going to be craziness, and we’ve all seen craziness, and I’m not going to change my schedule,” Lamfers said. “I’m more concerned about the cars than I am somebody with a gun.”
Carter is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He’s due back in court Feb. 25.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.