Wildlife In Need operator stands his ground amid threat of closure

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – The embattled operator of Wildlife In Need maintains a few disgruntled former workers and volunteers are trying to take away his lifetime of work with the animals.
Wildlife In Need Director Tim Stark didn't hold back while giving a WAVE 3 News crew a full tour of the facility on Monday.
"Hateful people want to do nothing but hate, that's it," Stark said.
As previously reported, The Indiana Attorney General filed suit to close the Charlestown animal sanctuary following the USDA revoking the facility’s license earlier this month. The Indiana Attorney General’s lawsuit complaining of terrible conditions seeks to liquidate the sanctuary’s assets, place all animals in court-approved sanctuaries and prevent Stark from possessing any animals in the future.
Stark is appealing and can continue operations in the meantime.
"Who is PETA or anybody else to tell the rest of America what they can or cannot do?" Stark questioned.
Even while Wildlife In Need faces heavy criticism, plenty of recent posts from happy customers can be found on the animal sanctuary’s social media pages.
"I still have thousands of people a year come out here. Thousands of happy people come out here," he said.
Stark knows between the Indiana Attorney General and the USDA revoking his license there is trouble ahead.
"I didn't want it to go there, it's the last thing I wanted," he said, "They've been on me for like the last eight years even with the new USDA decision."
When he was asked Stark to explain a heinous claim that he beat a leopard with a baseball bat, he defended himself. Stark said as he was pulling a water bowl with the bat, the leopard, who was new to the facility at the time, charged at him, hit the bat and broke its neck.
"He was having massive seizures; I knew at that time there was absolutely nothing that was going to be able to be done,” Stark said.
He claimed he put the animal out of its misery.
WAVE 3 News has followed Stark’s battles over the years with PETA and USDA inspectors. He claims 98 percent of the agency’s 120 Animal Welfare Act violations against WIN are old violations.
"They were all fixed at the time," Stark claimed.
When asked what he meant, he replied, "If they wrote me up saying there were nails sticking up out of a board in an enclosure, we fixed it," he said. “But now, two years, five years, eight years later, I'm being charged with it."
The USDA has granted Stark a license every year; Stark said it was recently renewed in November.
“If I was an animal abuser, you’re not going to be laying here with a 13-year-old male lion.”
Construction has stalled on new pens needed for animals at Wildlife in Need. Old ones near the back of the property Stark said are temporary. He complained all his money is going to attorney fees and he can't afford to do the upgrades he was planning.
He also showed WAVE 3 News indoor and outdoor animal runs he claimed he was accused of not having for big cats at the facility. Stark also agreed to show off some of the small animals in the back that he has been accused of not being nice to.
"Wild animals definitely are not going to want anything to do with you if they think you're a threat of any kind,” he said.
