Brother, uncle of 2 crash victims: ‘I loved them so much’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The brother and uncle of two of the people who died in Friday's violent crash near St. Louis told WAVE 3 News that his sister and niece were practically identical.
John Urton is Carrie McCaw’s younger brother, and the uncle of Kacey McCaw. He said Carrie was the best sister and Kacey was the best niece anyone could have asked for.
“Kacey was a remake of her mother,” Urton said. “Her twin sister Jessie was more artsy and into dance everything. But, Kacey was another volleyball player cut out of the same mold Carrie was.”
Urton said he and his family were moved by all the love and support shown toward his family. So many people came out on Monday as Carrie’s and Kacey’s bodies, along with those of Lesley and Rhyan Prather, were brought back to Louisville from Missouri.
The four were killed Friday when another vehicle crossed over the median on Interstate 64 and crashed into them.
“Seeing all the people, I can’t believe how many people she touched,” Urton said. “I live out of town, so I don’t see it very often, and just the magnitude of everything is, wow.”
Kacey and Rhyan loved volleyball. Their teammates loved them. Their coach shared photos with WAVE 3 News from the weekend.
Courtney Robison said all weekend that 12 Red, Kacey’s and Rhyan’s team, had flowers given to them by other clubs in the first two chairs on the bench. Every huddle was down around those chairs. All the remaining eight girls were captains in every match. There were more than 200 people watching, and after the game, all the teams and clubs joined in a group prayer.
The love and grief for Rhyan also was felt at Noe Middle School on Tuesday. Students and staff there wore light blue, her favorite color, and held a moment of silence in her honor. Her mother, Lesley, was a Louisville firefighter.
The KIVA community said their hearts are broken, and this is a loss that will impact them forever. Carrie’s brother said he feels the same way.
“I loved them so much,” Urton said.
Carrie and Kacey McCaw’s visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home. Their funeral has been set for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael The Archangel.
Visitation for Lesley and Rhyan Prather has been scheduled for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and their funeral is set for 10 a.m. Friday. Both will take place at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.
