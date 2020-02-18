FORECAST: Clearing and colder tonight

- Flood warnings canceled
- Plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances diminish this evening with some clearing overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for most.
The sun returns Wednesday with cooler temperatures as highs hold short of 60 degrees - topping out in the mid to upper 40s. A southern system will move a bit closer by Wednesday night with a slight increase in cloud cover, Temperatures in the upper 20s.
A slight shower chance is in our Thursday forecast, especially across southern Kentucky.Highs are expected to stay in the 30s.
The coldest air of the next 10 days will arrive early Friday morning with lows in the teens.
