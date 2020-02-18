FORECAST: Scattered showers today; cold air returns tonight

- Ohio River: Both upper and lower gauges in minor flood stage; expected to recede this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will continue through the morning before fading by the early afternoon.
A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures slide into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon as clouds remain.
Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Wednesday begins with plenty of sunshine. Despite the sun, highs are only expected to rise into the mid-40s.
Clouds increase tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 20s.
Thursday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s. Thursday night and Friday morning are expected to be frigid with temperatures in the teens.
